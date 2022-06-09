Sinecera Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,301,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 17.7% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sinecera Capital LLC owned 0.10% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 25,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $114.15. 350,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,146,357. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.77 and its 200-day moving average is $134.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

