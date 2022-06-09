SIR Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 378,957 CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 378,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned 0.38% of CVR Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 174,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 103,591 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 198,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE:CVI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,760. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

