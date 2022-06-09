SIR Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

SIR Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100,096 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLK. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.38.

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $751,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $1,757,271.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,614 shares of company stock worth $14,000,359 in the last ninety days. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WLK traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.00. The company had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,521. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 6.09%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

