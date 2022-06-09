SIR Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.19 Million in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of California Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $49.23. 6,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,519. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.98. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.19 million. California Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 38.92%. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $220,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 940,955 shares of company stock valued at $45,320,579 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRC shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

