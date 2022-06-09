SIR Capital Management L.P. Purchases 67,784 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,784 shares during the period. Bunge comprises about 4.7% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $29,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bunge by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after buying an additional 190,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 17.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 225,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BG traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $112.41. 1,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.10. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 16.60%.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.56.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

