SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 246,271 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

SIR Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 246,271 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $122,096,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,820,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 702.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 885,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in CF Industries by 1,669.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after acquiring an additional 865,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,827. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.95. The stock had a trading volume of 65,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,335. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Several research firms have commented on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Consumer Edge cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.09.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

