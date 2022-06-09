SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 317,797 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

SIR Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 491,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,797 shares during the period. ChampionX comprises about 1.6% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in ChampionX by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

CHX stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.02. 3,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,197. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 2.87.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.75 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

