SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 94,400 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

SIR Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,290 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 94,400 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 2.7% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Diamondback Energy worth $16,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after buying an additional 607,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,917,000 after buying an additional 96,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,135,000 after buying an additional 107,392 shares during the period. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $286,664,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,931. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.21. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,971,045. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

