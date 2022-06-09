SIR Capital Management L.P. Takes $13.51 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 619,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,509,000. EQT makes up 2.1% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of EQT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in EQT by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $108,505,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $5,453,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 27,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,055,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.92.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

