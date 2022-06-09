SIR Capital Management L.P. Takes $4.98 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 180,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 468.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.07. 10,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,899. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.35.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

