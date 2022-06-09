SIR Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 665,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,000. Vermilion Energy makes up about 1.3% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of Vermilion Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,119,000 after buying an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,906,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 50.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after buying an additional 624,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 34.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,688,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 428,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VET. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.05.

VET stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 71,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,327. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.20%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

