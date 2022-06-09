Sirios Capital Management L P Acquires 4,106 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sirios Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 2.2% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $19,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,889,000 after purchasing an additional 699,057 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,710,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,822,000 after purchasing an additional 162,740 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 334.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after purchasing an additional 148,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,820,000 after purchasing an additional 136,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $415.40. The stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,560. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $449.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $402.05 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.55.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

