Sirios Capital Management L P Buys 7,148 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sirios Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in Sealed Air by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,218,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,136,000 after acquiring an additional 37,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,294,000 after acquiring an additional 22,136 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.95. 3,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,475. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.60.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Sealed Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.