Sirios Capital Management L P Cuts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sirios Capital Management L P reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,191 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises approximately 1.3% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $257.31. 2,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,114. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

