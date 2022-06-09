Sirios Capital Management L P Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sirios Capital Management L P lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 203,350 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,238,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $335,027,000 after buying an additional 127,766 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,829,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,379,465,000 after buying an additional 1,163,956 shares during the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 125,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after buying an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $94.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,780. The company has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.85. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $94.57 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.52.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.