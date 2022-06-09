Sirios Capital Management L P Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.27.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

