Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 7,114 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Sirios Capital Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MasTec by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after buying an additional 102,619 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 21.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,976,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in MasTec by 32.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 7,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in MasTec by 23.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in MasTec by 2,417.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

Shares of MTZ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,888. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.72 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average is $85.79.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

