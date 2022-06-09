Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Skillsoft updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $6.34 on Thursday. Skillsoft has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Skillsoft by 979.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Skillsoft during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Skillsoft from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Skillsoft in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skillsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

