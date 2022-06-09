Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $524.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $524.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $536.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $495.90 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $484.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 164.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 43.8% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

SNBR traded down $2.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.02. The company had a trading volume of 502,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,877. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.03. The company has a market cap of $867.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

