SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.50 and last traded at $49.50. 165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SMA Solar Technology from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.