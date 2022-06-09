Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Rating) rose 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.13. 186,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 83,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46.
Smart Employee Benefits Company Profile (CVE:SEB)
