Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Rating) rose 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.13. 186,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 83,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products that focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans for corporate and government clients.

