Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

SMAR opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,756,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 56.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 20.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

