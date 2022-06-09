Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.78. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.65.
In other news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076 over the last ninety days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
