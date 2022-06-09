Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.78. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

In other news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076 over the last ninety days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,326,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,480,000 after buying an additional 66,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,988,000 after acquiring an additional 140,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,129,000 after acquiring an additional 72,157 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,445,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,174,000 after acquiring an additional 49,637 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

