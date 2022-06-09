Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.67)-(0.59) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.66). The company issued revenue guidance of $756-761 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $752.82 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.92. 17,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,792. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.78. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

In other news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $116,781.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 9,607 shares in the company, valued at $534,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

