Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

Equities research analysts at MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.60.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.67. The stock had a trading volume of 158,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,979. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $246.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.46 and a 200-day moving average of $213.37.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Snap-on by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.