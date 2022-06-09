SnowSwap (SNOW) Hits Market Capitalization of $435,565.99

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $435,565.99 and $25,259.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars.

