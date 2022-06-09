SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires 488 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

NYSE:SCI opened at $71.00 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 29,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $2,112,373.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,337,151.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $841,230.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,067,880.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,603 shares of company stock worth $12,908,243. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.