SNS Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 509,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,223 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 2.9% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $27,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $46.99 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

