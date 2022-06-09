SNS Financial Group LLC Buys 3,739 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,825,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $143.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.08 and a 200-day moving average of $146.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.19 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

