SNS Financial Group LLC Has $5.20 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,173.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI opened at $90.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.59. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $85.52 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

