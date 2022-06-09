SNS Financial Group LLC Has $941,000 Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $71.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.48. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $85.04.
