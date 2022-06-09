SNS Financial Group LLC Has $941,000 Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $71.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.48. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $85.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.