SNS Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,379 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 608.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $389,405,000 after buying an additional 32,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $6,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.65.

ORCL opened at $70.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.28. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $189.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

