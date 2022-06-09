SNS Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $106.97 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.65 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.65.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

