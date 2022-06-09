SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $52.88 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $61.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average is $56.22.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

