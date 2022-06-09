SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 261 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $167.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

