SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 96 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,020,759,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,967,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,051 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $410.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.17 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

