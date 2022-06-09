SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Acquires $150,075.00 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto acquired 21,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $150,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,369,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,246,196.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Anthony Noto acquired 16,907 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $112,431.55.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Anthony Noto bought 37,056 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $249,016.32.

On Thursday, May 19th, Anthony Noto acquired 13,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $105,165.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Anthony Noto purchased 17,375 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $149,772.50.

On Monday, March 14th, Anthony Noto purchased 19,042 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $149,479.70.

On Thursday, March 10th, Anthony Noto purchased 15,873 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $149,841.12.

SOFI stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SOFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,873,000. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $185,092,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,261,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,956,000 after buying an additional 8,637,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,738,000 after buying an additional 4,087,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,060.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,751,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,020 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

