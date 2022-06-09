Softbank Group Corp Buys New Shares in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD)

Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,877,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,995,000. BuzzFeed accounts for about 0.2% of Softbank Group Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Softbank Group Corp owned approximately 13.29% of BuzzFeed as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,907,000. Founder Collective GP LLC bought a new stake in BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory Coleman acquired 75,000 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 565,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,595.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BZFD. Cowen reduced their target price on BuzzFeed to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on BuzzFeed to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BuzzFeed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BZFD opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $14.77.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

