Solanium Hits Market Cap of $11.72 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Solanium has a total market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Solanium has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Solanium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.58 or 0.00230878 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00386532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030814 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.