Solrise Finance (SLRS) Price Down 8% Over Last Week

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.96 million and $450,823.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.96 or 0.00244236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.86 or 0.00399120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031122 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 73,535,562 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

