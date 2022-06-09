SOMESING One Day Volume Reaches $1.08 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. SOMESING has a market cap of $78.49 million and $1.08 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00339087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.00439894 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030631 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,582,253 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

