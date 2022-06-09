Sora Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,454 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,388,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up 5.6% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $519.65 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.00 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of -131.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $547.13 and its 200 day moving average is $540.21.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,608 shares of company stock worth $48,963,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.48.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

