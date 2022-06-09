Sora Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. Datadog accounts for 1.0% of Sora Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Datadog by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Datadog by 14.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $106.58 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.64. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,735,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,294,820.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,583,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total transaction of $326,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,612 shares of company stock worth $12,304,579. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.86.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

