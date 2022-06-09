Sora Investors LLC Takes Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 66,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,000. Smartsheet makes up 2.5% of Sora Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,239,000 after buying an additional 406,264 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,563 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,552,000 after purchasing an additional 138,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,633,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $36.95 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.22%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $94,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076 over the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

