Southernsun Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,099 shares during the period. Sanderson Farms comprises approximately 3.7% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Sanderson Farms worth $37,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 533,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 456,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,158,000 after buying an additional 180,248 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at about $79,813,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,658,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAFM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $202.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.01 and a 200-day moving average of $186.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.34 and a 1-year high of $202.44.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $6.97. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 43.58%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 40.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

