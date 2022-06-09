Southernsun Asset Management LLC Sells 176,548 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 176,548 shares during the period. Dycom Industries comprises approximately 5.5% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Dycom Industries worth $54,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

NYSE:DY opened at $95.14 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average of $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

