Southernsun Asset Management LLC Sells 63,195 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 435,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63,195 shares during the period. Western Union comprises approximately 0.8% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,104 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,355,000 after buying an additional 3,299,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,676,000 after buying an additional 1,520,013 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,600,000 after buying an additional 1,467,320 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $169,261,000 after buying an additional 1,344,307 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.41%.

Western Union announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

