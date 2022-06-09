Southernsun Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $283.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $350.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.02 and a 200 day moving average of $309.17.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.23.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

