Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Acquires 608 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $226.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.89. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $224.02 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

