Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 677,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,538,000 after buying an additional 105,721 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 221,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,351,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,678,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,337,000 after buying an additional 70,231 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA opened at $119.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $230.89. The firm has a market cap of $324.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.97.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

